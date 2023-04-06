Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Raised by Analyst

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of iCAD in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iCAD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

iCAD Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. iCAD has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in iCAD during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other iCAD news, insider Dana R. Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

