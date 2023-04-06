Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

United Community Banks stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.