Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 810,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 416,912 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $22.90.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 46,478.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after buying an additional 2,143,130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 952,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 258,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 170,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares in the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

