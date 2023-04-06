Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More

