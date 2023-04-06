Quantum (QUA) Trading 80% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 80% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $1,120.81 and $181,589.22 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018765 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,031.97 or 1.00008519 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,426.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

