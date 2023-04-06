Rakon (RKN) Market Capitalization Tops $52.68 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $52.68 million and $32,407.14 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rakon has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

