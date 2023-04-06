Raymond James Cuts Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $26.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.
SBCF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of SBCF opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida
Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile
Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.
