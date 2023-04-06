Raymond James Cuts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $65.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $73.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $47.74 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $525.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

