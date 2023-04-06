Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $58,019.05 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $58,019.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,567,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,415,135.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $65,749.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $74,012.05.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $68,681.05.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $78,276.85.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $77,388.35.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $68,325.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 907,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,522. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

