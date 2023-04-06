Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of InfraCap MLP ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF by 369.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMZA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. 5,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $298.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

