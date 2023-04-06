Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.07. 229,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

