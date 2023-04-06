Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 59,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 450.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.
Shares of ON stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.14. 705,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,976,808. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.75.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
