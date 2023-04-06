Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $515.57. The company had a trading volume of 156,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.