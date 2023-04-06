Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.97. 3,859,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,450,735. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

