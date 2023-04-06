Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.76

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.76 and traded as high as $184.75. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $184.75, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.86.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

