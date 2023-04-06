Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.08

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $18.40. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 5,642 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

