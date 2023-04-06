Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 127,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 347,532 shares.The stock last traded at $36.86 and had previously closed at $36.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.3169 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

