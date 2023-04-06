Reviewing American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education -18.97% -2.19% -1.10% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Public Education and Meta Data, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Public Education presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.68%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Meta Data.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and Meta Data’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $606.33 million 0.18 -$114.99 million ($6.09) -0.93 Meta Data $14.61 million 0.46 -$168.90 million N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

Risk & Volatility

American Public Education has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Public Education beats Meta Data on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc., other corporate activities and minority investments. The Hondros College of Nursing segment concerns health science and technology focused programs. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

About Meta Data

(Get Rating)

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

