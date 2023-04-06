RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.50.

RH Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of RH opened at $232.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.30. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $361.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

