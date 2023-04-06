Rice Partnership LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 3.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,317. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

