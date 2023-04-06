Rice Partnership LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,774 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

