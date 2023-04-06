Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Azenta by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,443 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 76.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,218,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,063,000 after purchasing an additional 963,811 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $46,502,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

