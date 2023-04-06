Rice Partnership LLC Sells 22,738 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,738 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,358. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

