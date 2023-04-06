Ripio Credit Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,710.70 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $17,710.70 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003439 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,010.54 or 1.00028807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

