Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 4% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $18,707.92 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00233249 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,013.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

