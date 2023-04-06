Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

RCI opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

