Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will earn $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

