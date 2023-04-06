Ronald Sargent Sells 9,800 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,896.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald Sargent also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Below alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00.

Five Below Trading Up 0.3 %

FIVE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.04. The company had a trading volume of 538,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,061. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.90. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.