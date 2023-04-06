RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $28,148.52 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $100.05 million and $36,286.22 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $28,148.52 or 1.00397448 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,037.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00323933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00073750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00558712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00449480 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

