SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 807,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

