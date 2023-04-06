Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $243,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Shares of NVDA opened at $268.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.96 billion, a PE ratio of 154.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

