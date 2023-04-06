Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout Sells 2,000 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 2,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total value of C$15,660.00.

TSE:SSL opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.0908555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.59.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

