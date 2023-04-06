SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.50% of SBA Communications worth $150,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,580,000 after buying an additional 624,389 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 243,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,547,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.51. 52,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.87.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

