Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Decreased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

