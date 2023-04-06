Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

