Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,114. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

