Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 258.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,811. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.