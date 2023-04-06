Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,304 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $105,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,398. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.