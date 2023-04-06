Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Raised by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,691,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 669,179 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 105,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,015. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

