Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

