Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Down to $12.40

Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $10.20. Scilex shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 381,843 shares.
Scilex Stock Down 12.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.18.
Institutional Trading of Scilex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Scilex during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Scilex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scilex Company Profile
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
