SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives “Buy” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCYX. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $3.56 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,173,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 285,834 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 454,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 333,250 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

