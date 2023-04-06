SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives “Buy” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCYX. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
SCYNEXIS Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $3.56 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.16.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
