Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $12.30.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
