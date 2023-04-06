Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

