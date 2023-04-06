Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.89

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.89 and traded as low as $24.38. Security Federal shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 4,550 shares changing hands.

Security Federal Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

