Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 709,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,371,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.
Sema4 Trading Down 7.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $114.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
