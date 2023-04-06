Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 709,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,371,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $114.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sema4 by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sema4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sema4 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

