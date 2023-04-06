SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,950 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

