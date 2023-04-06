SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 200,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.61 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

