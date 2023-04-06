SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $350,000 Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

