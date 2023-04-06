Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SJR. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $30.18 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

