Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 293 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of VANQ traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 216.50 ($2.69). 37,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,190. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.61 million, a P/E ratio of 515.48 and a beta of 1.66. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.91 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.08).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vanquis Banking Group news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £80,516.01 ($99,995.04). Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

